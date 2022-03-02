New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Tlapanec

On February 27, 2022, Brother Carlos Cázares, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released the digital edition of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in the Tlapanec language. Printed copies will be made available later this year. The prerecorded program was streamed to an estimated audience of 820 people.

The translation project began in July 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Although we experienced several challenges,” noted one translator, “it was amazing that we were able to finish in a year and a half. Jehovah sped up the work.”

The Tlapanec remote translation office is located in Tlapa, Guerrero, Mexico. The translation team occupies the top three floors of the building

The new edition includes expressions that are clearer to modern readers. An example can be found at Matthew 5:3. Previous translations rendered it: “Happy will be those who know they cannot do anything unless the holy spirit helps them,” or “Happy are those who have a weak spirit.” The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures, on the other hand, says: “Happy are those who realize they need to search for God.”

This new translation will help publishers to be more effective in the ministry. During his talk, Brother Cázares noted: “The almighty God wants people to hear the good news in their own language, the one they speak every day, not one they struggle to understand.”

We rejoice with our Tlapanec brothers and sisters over this recent release as we serve Jehovah “shoulder to shoulder” with them.—Zephaniah 3:9.