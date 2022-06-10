New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Nahuatl (Northern Puebla)

On June 5, 2022, Brother Edward Bunn, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Nahuatl (Northern Puebla) in printed and digital formats. Over 1,500 viewed the prerecorded program, which was streamed to the audience.

Nahuatl (Northern Puebla) speakers are mainly located in the Mexican states of Puebla and Veracruz. The first congregations in Nahuatl (Northern Puebla) were established in 2002. The publishers in the field relied on a vernacular Bible translation that replaces Jehovah’s name with titles such as Lord and God.

During his talk, Brother Bunn commented: “We encourage you to start reading this translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures right away. You can do so with complete confidence that it faithfully transmits God’s message in your language.”

We are confident that this translation will strengthen our Nahuatl (Northern Puebla)-speaking brothers and sisters and assist them in sharing the good news of God’s Kingdom.—Mark 13:10.