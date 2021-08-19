New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Mixtec (Guerrero)

On August 8, 2021, Brother José Nieto, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Mixtec (Guerrero). The Bible was released in electronic format during a prerecorded program streamed to an audience of 785. The branch anticipates printing hard-copy editions of the Bible beginning in November 2021 and shipping them to the congregations in December 2021 or January 2022.

During the Bible release program, after reading 1 Corinthians 14:9, Brother Nieto said: “In order to unleash the power of God’s Word, the Bible has to be available in a language that anyone can understand . . . , a language they use every day.”

Mixtec (Guerrero) is a tone language in which changes in the tone of words indicate different meanings. It is spoken by approximately 150,000 people in the state of Guerrero, Mexico, as well as an unknown number in other parts of Mexico and the United States.

Brother Lázaro González, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, stated: “Mixtec (Guerrero) speakers live in an area stricken by poverty and violence. And now, the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse. This has led many to believe that God has abandoned them. But, being able to receive a portion of the Bible in their tongue is clear proof that Jehovah cares for them.”

Prior to the release of this Bible, there were only two translations of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Mixtec (Guerrero). These translations are difficult to understand because they were produced by people from two different communities. The translators used terminology that was common to their region only, making it harder to understand when read by people in the other communities.

An example of this new translation being easily understood is the rendering of Matthew 5:9, which says: “Happy are the peacemakers.” In Mixtec (Guerrero), there is no exact equivalent for the word “peace.” In order to convey the correct understanding, the verse was translated: “Happy are the ones who look for ways to prevent problems/disturbances.” This is in harmony with the meaning of the English term.

One translator related: “One of my favorite scriptures is 1 Peter 1:25, where we learn that ‘the saying of Jehovah endures forever.’ I cannot imagine my life without a Bible, and I thank Jehovah for protecting and preserving it until today. And now, we even have it in our own language, Mixtec (Guerrero).”

Another translator stated: “I have no doubt that Jehovah gave us his support by means of his holy spirit. I am convinced more than ever that languages are no obstacle for Jehovah. He has shown us once again that his Word ‘is not bound.’”—2 Timothy 2:9.