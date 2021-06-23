New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Chol

Chol is an indigenous language spoken primarily in the state of Chiapas, in southeastern Mexico

An estimated 200,000 people speak Chol

More than 500 publishers serve in 22 Chol-speaking congregations and 2 groups

3 translators worked for 27 months to complete the project

A brother who assisted with the translation project stated: “This new translation employs common words that we use in our daily lives. I enjoy reading every chapter.”

Another brother said: “I can read the Bible in Spanish, but when I read this translation in Chol, my mother tongue, it warms my heart. It’s like enjoying a home-cooked meal.”

We know that this Bible will help our Chol-speaking brothers in their search for the “hidden treasures” of God’s Word, the Bible.—Proverbs 2:4, 5.