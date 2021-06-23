Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

JUNE 23, 2021
MEXICO

New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Chol

New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Chol

On June 20, 2021, Brother Robert Batko, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, presented the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Chol. The Bible was released in electronic format during a prerecorded program that was streamed to an estimated audience of 800.

Project Highlights

  • Chol is an indigenous language spoken primarily in the state of Chiapas, in southeastern Mexico

  • An estimated 200,000 people speak Chol

  • More than 500 publishers serve in 22 Chol-speaking congregations and 2 groups

  • 3 translators worked for 27 months to complete the project

A brother who assisted with the translation project stated: “This new translation employs common words that we use in our daily lives. I enjoy reading every chapter.”

Another brother said: “I can read the Bible in Spanish, but when I read this translation in Chol, my mother tongue, it warms my heart. It’s like enjoying a home-cooked meal.”

We know that this Bible will help our Chol-speaking brothers in their search for the “hidden treasures” of God’s Word, the Bible.—Proverbs 2:4, 5.

Learn More

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Do Jehovah’s Witnesses Have Their Own Bible?

Using a variety of Bible translations can enhance your study of the Bible. Three points in particular make the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures worthy to include in your studies.

HOW YOUR DONATIONS ARE USED

Producing the Most Important Book of All

Translating, printing, and binding the New World Translation involves more than you may realize.

NEWS RELEASES

New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Chol

English
New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Chol
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702021266/univ/art/702021266_univ_sqr_xl.jpg