JUNE 20, 2019
MEXICO
Monterrey, Mexico—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: June 7-9, 2019
Location: BBVA Bancomer Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico
Program Languages: English, Mexican Sign Language, Spanish
Number of Venues Tied In: 38 in 6 different countries (Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Panama)
Peak Attendance: 39,099
Total Number Baptized: 393
Number of International Delegates: 4,682
Invited Branches: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, United States
Local Experience: Roberto Valero, a representative of the mayor of the city of Guadalupe, visited the convention site on Saturday. Among other things, he stated: “Our government is committed to preserving the peace and security of the people. And you, Jehovah’s Witnesses, have greatly contributed to this by being good citizens. The whole city is aware of it.”
Brothers and sisters welcome delegates at the Monterrey International Airport
Delegates arrive at the convention venue with the majestic Mount Silla pictured in the background
Brother Mark Sanderson, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the concluding talk of the Friday session
An individual is baptized on Saturday in one of the four pools used at the convention
International delegates listen attentively to the convention program
Visiting special full-time servants wave to the crowd on the final day of the convention
A family from Apodaca, Mexico, holds up a sign that expresses, ‘We love you’
A visiting delegate and a local sister preach in Monterrey
Delegates enjoy a dance performance from northern Mexico known as Polka Norteña
Sisters perform a folk dance from the state of Jalisco, Mexico