Jehovah’s Witnesses to Relocate Central America Branch

The Governing Body has approved plans to relocate the Central America branch office, which is currently near Mexico City, Mexico. A five-member Construction Project Committee (CPC) has been appointed to care for the branch relocation. The CPC is now in the process of identifying a suitable area for the new branch office.

Since 1974, the existing branch has been renovated and expanded several times. By 2011, the theocratic work in Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama came under the supervision of the Central America branch. To meet their current needs, the existing branch facility would require further expansion and many upgrades. Thus, it was decided to develop a new facility on a different site that would better care for the growing Central America branch and create a more suitable environment to support the Kingdom preaching work.

The branch relocation project will be divided into several phases. The first phase of the project will include purchasing a property and building residential and work spaces for 300 Bethelites. Subsequent phases of the project will involve constructing the remaining residential and work spaces needed for the Bethel family.

Brother Joseph Yi, a member of the CPC, states: “Currently, we are working with the Central America Branch Committee to determine which state in Mexico will be most appropriate for our new branch complex. One of the factors we will consider is which local officials and communities are most receptive to the project. We look forward to seeing how Jehovah directs our efforts.”

We are excited about this new theocratic construction project and pray for Jehovah’s blessing on it.—Proverbs 16:3.