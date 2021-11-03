NOVEMBER 3, 2021
MEXICO
Hurricane Pamela Causes Flooding on Pacific Coast of Mexico
On October 13, 2021, Hurricane Pamela hit the Mexican coastline. This Category 1 storm caused high winds, heavy rains, and flooding predominantly in Durango, Nayarit, and Sinaloa.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers were injured
112 publishers have been displaced
75 homes sustained minor damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Our brothers report that because of the reminders from the organization regarding natural disasters, they were well-prepared for the hurricane
Those displaced are being sheltered by relatives or fellow Witnesses
Food supplies were provided for 20 publishers
The local elders are shepherding those affected
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
Jehovah’s loving concern for our affected brothers is clearly evident by the prompt relief efforts. Our God truly is a “secure refuge.”—Psalm 59:16.