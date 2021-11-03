Skip to content

NOVEMBER 3, 2021
MEXICO

Hurricane Pamela Causes Flooding on Pacific Coast of Mexico

On October 13, 2021, Hurricane Pamela hit the Mexican coastline. This Category 1 storm caused high winds, heavy rains, and flooding predominantly in Durango, Nayarit, and Sinaloa.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers were injured

  • 112 publishers have been displaced

  • 75 homes sustained minor damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • Our brothers report that because of the reminders from the organization regarding natural disasters, they were well-prepared for the hurricane

  • Those displaced are being sheltered by relatives or fellow Witnesses

  • Food supplies were provided for 20 publishers

  • The local elders are shepherding those affected

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

Jehovah’s loving concern for our affected brothers is clearly evident by the prompt relief efforts. Our God truly is a “secure refuge.”—Psalm 59:16.

