AUGUST 17, 2020
MEXICO
Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall in Mexico
Location
The states of Tamaulipas and Nuevo León, Mexico
Disaster
Hurricane Hanna, eventually downgraded to a tropical depression, blew into northeastern Mexico on July 26, 2020, causing widespread flooding
Effect on our brothers and sisters
In the state of Nuevo León, 14 families were evacuated as a precautionary measure
In the city of Reynosa, in the state of Tamaulipas, 100 publishers had to evacuate their homes
Property damage
21 homes were damaged in the state of Nuevo León
117 homes were damaged in the state of Tamaulipas
Relief efforts
The Central America branch has appointed a Disaster Relief Committee
Circuit overseers and congregation elders in the affected regions are coordinating any necessary efforts to clean and disinfect flooded homes
In the state of Nuevo León, the majority of the evacuated brothers and sisters have been able to return to their homes
In the state of Tamaulipas, congregations in the area are providing food and clothing to those affected
We thank Jehovah that none of our brothers and sisters were injured in this disaster. The relief efforts already initiated show that our heavenly Father and his people are always “a help that is readily found in times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1.