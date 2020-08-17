Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall in Mexico

The Central America branch has appointed a Disaster Relief Committee

Circuit overseers and congregation elders in the affected regions are coordinating any necessary efforts to clean and disinfect flooded homes

In the state of Nuevo León, the majority of the evacuated brothers and sisters have been able to return to their homes

In the state of Tamaulipas, congregations in the area are providing food and clothing to those affected

We thank Jehovah that none of our brothers and sisters were injured in this disaster. The relief efforts already initiated show that our heavenly Father and his people are always “a help that is readily found in times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1.