AUGUST 17, 2020
MEXICO

Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall in Mexico

Location

The states of Tamaulipas and Nuevo León, Mexico

Disaster

  • Hurricane Hanna, eventually downgraded to a tropical depression, blew into northeastern Mexico on July 26, 2020, causing widespread flooding

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • In the state of Nuevo León, 14 families were evacuated as a precautionary measure

  • In the city of Reynosa, in the state of Tamaulipas, 100 publishers had to evacuate their homes

Property damage

  • 21 homes were damaged in the state of Nuevo León

  • 117 homes were damaged in the state of Tamaulipas

Relief efforts

  • The Central America branch has appointed a Disaster Relief Committee

  • Circuit overseers and congregation elders in the affected regions are coordinating any necessary efforts to clean and disinfect flooded homes

  • In the state of Nuevo León, the majority of the evacuated brothers and sisters have been able to return to their homes

  • In the state of Tamaulipas, congregations in the area are providing food and clothing to those affected

We thank Jehovah that none of our brothers and sisters were injured in this disaster. The relief efforts already initiated show that our heavenly Father and his people are always “a help that is readily found in times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1.

 

