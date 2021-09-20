SEPTEMBER 20, 2021
MEXICO
Earthquake and Flooding Hit Mexico
On September 6, 2021, heavy rainfall flooded several areas in central Mexico. The following day, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit the southern state of Guerrero and affected several other states in central Mexico.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Flooding
61 brothers have been displaced
2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
68 homes sustained minor damage
-
Earthquake
71 brothers have been displaced
12 brothers were injured
42 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
220 homes sustained minor damage
76 homes were severely damaged
7 homes were destroyed
-
Relief Efforts
Flooding
Those displaced are being sheltered by relatives
Local congregations provided 104 food kits to those affected by the disaster
-
Earthquake
Those displaced are being sheltered by relatives or fellow Witnesses
The injured brothers received prompt medical attention and are out of danger
-
Many of our affected brothers had their go bags ready when these disasters struck and promptly followed the direction given by the local authorities. Circuit overseers, with the help of a Disaster Relief Committee, have been monitoring the situation and shepherding the affected families, while following all COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Our brothers and sisters continue to show full trust in Jehovah and his organization in these difficult times. We are confident that Jehovah will continue to protect and care for them.—Isaiah 26:3.