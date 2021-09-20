Skip to content

SEPTEMBER 20, 2021
MEXICO

Earthquake and Flooding Hit Mexico

On September 6, 2021, heavy rainfall flooded several areas in central Mexico. The following day, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit the southern state of Guerrero and affected several other states in central Mexico.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • Flooding

    • 61 brothers have been displaced

    • 2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

    • 68 homes sustained minor damage

  • Earthquake

    • 71 brothers have been displaced

    • 12 brothers were injured

    • 42 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

    • 220 homes sustained minor damage

    • 76 homes were severely damaged

    • 7 homes were destroyed

Relief Efforts

  • Flooding

    • Those displaced are being sheltered by relatives

    • Local congregations provided 104 food kits to those affected by the disaster

  • Earthquake

    • Those displaced are being sheltered by relatives or fellow Witnesses

    • The injured brothers received prompt medical attention and are out of danger

Many of our affected brothers had their go bags ready when these disasters struck and promptly followed the direction given by the local authorities. Circuit overseers, with the help of a Disaster Relief Committee, have been monitoring the situation and shepherding the affected families, while following all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Our brothers and sisters continue to show full trust in Jehovah and his organization in these difficult times. We are confident that Jehovah will continue to protect and care for them.—Isaiah 26:3.

Earthquake and Flooding Hit Mexico

