Earthquake and Flooding Hit Mexico

Flooding Those displaced are being sheltered by relatives Local congregations provided 104 food kits to those affected by the disaster

Earthquake Those displaced are being sheltered by relatives or fellow Witnesses The injured brothers received prompt medical attention and are out of danger



Many of our affected brothers had their go bags ready when these disasters struck and promptly followed the direction given by the local authorities. Circuit overseers, with the help of a Disaster Relief Committee, have been monitoring the situation and shepherding the affected families, while following all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Our brothers and sisters continue to show full trust in Jehovah and his organization in these difficult times. We are confident that Jehovah will continue to protect and care for them.—Isaiah 26:3.