Complete New World Translation Now Available in Mexican Sign Language

On January 1, 2023, Brother Armando Ochoa, a member of the Central America Branch Committee, announced that the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Mexican Sign Language (LSM) is now available on jw.org and in the JW Library Sign Language app. Brother Ochoa announced the exciting news during a special event held at the El Tejocote Assembly Hall.

A brother (right) interprets the Bible release program to a deaf and blind publisher using tactile signing

This was the first large in-person gathering of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Central America branch territory since the COVID-19 pandemic began. A total of 2,317 brothers and sisters attended the event in person. Thousands more tied in to the program via live stream from Assembly Halls and Kingdom Halls throughout Mexico.

Also in attendance were Mr. Sergio Peña, an expert in American Sign Language and LSM, and Ms. María Teresa Vázquez, general director of the Institute for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities in the State of Yucatan.

Mr. Peña stated: “A shout-out goes to the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Mexico. As of January 1, 2023, the deaf community now has . . . the complete Bible in LSM. With awe, I call it ‘a superb work of art, a masterpiece.’”

The translation of the New World Translation into LSM began with the Christian Greek Scriptures in August 2008. Bible books have been released incrementally over the past 14 years. This is the first complete Bible to be released in LSM.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, deaf publishers benefited from the release of several Bible books. One brother said: “I appreciated that many Bible books were made available during the pandemic. Jehovah kept us well-fed spiritually.”

One deaf sister commented: “Before we had the New World Translation in LSM, the brothers would interpret Bible verses for me. However, it was difficult for the brothers to interpret verses in a consistent way. This made it almost impossible to memorize Bible verses. Now, though, I no longer have to depend on others to understand the Bible.”

We are confident that our deaf and hard-of-hearing brothers and sisters will greatly benefit from having the complete Bible. We pray for Jehovah’s blessing on their efforts to share his message of “a future and a hope” with others.—Jeremiah 29:11.