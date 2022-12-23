Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Mauritian Creole

On December 17, 2022, Brother Louis Breine, a member of the France Branch Committee, announced the release of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in the Mauritian Creole language. This announcement was made during a prerecorded program that was streamed to an audience of over 2,200. Digital and printed copies of the Bible are now available.

Mauritian Creole is spoken mainly by people living in Mauritius, an island in the southwestern part of the Indian Ocean. The island has an area of 2,007 square kilometers (775 sq mi) and is located about 800 kilometers (500 mi) east of Madagascar. As early as 1933, Witnesses arrived from South Africa to preach on this island. The first congregation was formed in 1951, and meetings were held in English, Mauritius’ official language.

There is only one other complete translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Mauritian Creole. However, in that translation, the divine name, Jehovah, does not appear. In the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures, Jehovah’s name appears 237 times. This translation also conveys Biblical terms in easy-to-understand language.

Translators had to temporarily suspend their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. One translator explained: “When we resumed our work, we did so with great enthusiasm. The project started to move forward faster than before. We were even able to successfully meet the deadlines that we had set before the pandemic.”

We are sure that this new translation will help our brothers and sisters continue to care for their spiritual needs.—Isaiah 65:13.