New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Chiyao

On April 24, 2022, Brother Frank Madsen, a member of the Malawi Branch Committee, released the digital version of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Chiyao. The prerecorded program was transmitted via satellite television and other platforms, including JW Box and JW Stream, to an audience of over 148,000. Printed copies will be made available in the future.

The entire Bible has been available in Chiyao since 2014. However, the translation contains some inaccuracies and completely omits God’s name, Jehovah, despite the name being found thousands of times in the original text.

The Chiyao remote translation office located in Namwera, Mangochi District

As a result, many publishers found it difficult to use these Bibles in the public ministry. One translator explained: “We spent significant amounts of time explaining why the name of God did not appear in the Bible instead of teaching them the importance of God’s name.” For example, one Bible in Chiyao renders part of Matthew 22:44 as “the Lord said to my Lord.” However, the New World Translation more accurately renders it as “Jehovah said to my Lord.”

Reflecting on the overall benefits of this new release, another translator commented: “Since the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Chiyao is clear and understandable, people will immediately understand what it says and be motivated to apply what they learn.”

We rejoice that this Bible is now available to help the millions of Chiyao-speaking people to come to know the name of Jehovah, “the Most High over all the earth,” and to draw close to him.—Psalm 83:18.