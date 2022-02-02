Heavy Rains Flood Madagascar

The Branch Committee has appointed a Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) to coordinate the relief work in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

The DRC, circuit overseers, and local elders are assisting our brothers spiritually and materially by arranging for temporary shelter, food, and other necessities

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to be a “fortified place” for our brothers during this trying time.—Psalm 31:2.