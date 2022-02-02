FEBRUARY 2, 2022
MADAGASCAR
Heavy Rains Flood Madagascar
During January 2022, torrential rains triggered flooding, landslides, and building collapses in Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital city. The downpours are expected to continue.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers and sisters have been injured or killed
At least 693 publishers have been displaced
No Kingdom Halls have been damaged
Relief Efforts
The Branch Committee has appointed a Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) to coordinate the relief work in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
The DRC, circuit overseers, and local elders are assisting our brothers spiritually and materially by arranging for temporary shelter, food, and other necessities
We are confident that Jehovah will continue to be a “fortified place” for our brothers during this trying time.—Psalm 31:2.