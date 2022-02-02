Skip to content

FEBRUARY 2, 2022
MADAGASCAR

Heavy Rains Flood Madagascar

During January 2022, torrential rains triggered flooding, landslides, and building collapses in Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital city. The downpours are expected to continue.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers and sisters have been injured or killed

  • At least 693 publishers have been displaced

  • No Kingdom Halls have been damaged

Relief Efforts

  • The Branch Committee has appointed a Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) to coordinate the relief work in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

  • The DRC, circuit overseers, and local elders are assisting our brothers spiritually and materially by arranging for temporary shelter, food, and other necessities

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to be a “fortified place” for our brothers during this trying time.—Psalm 31:2.

