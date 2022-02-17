Skip to content

Cyclone Batsirai hurled strong winds at Madagascar’s southeastern coast. The storm caused severe flooding and left major damage in its wake

FEBRUARY 17, 2022
MADAGASCAR

Cyclone Batsirai Hits Madagascar

On February 6, 2022, Cyclone Batsirai struck the southeast coast of Madagascar, packing winds of 235 kilometers per hour (146 mph). The deadly storm displaced thousands of people. It resulted in severe flooding and significant damage.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers and sisters were killed

  • 407 publishers were displaced

  • 35 homes sustained minor damage

  • 19 homes sustained major damage

  • 35 homes were destroyed

  • 4 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • The Branch Committee has appointed 20 Disaster Relief Committees to coordinate the relief work

  • Circuit overseers and local elders are assisting our brothers spiritually. Brothers have also arranged for temporary housing, food, and other practical assistance

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

We are confident that Jehovah will be a “secure refuge” for our brothers during this stressful time.—Psalm 18:2.

 

