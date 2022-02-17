FEBRUARY 17, 2022
MADAGASCAR
Cyclone Batsirai Hits Madagascar
On February 6, 2022, Cyclone Batsirai struck the southeast coast of Madagascar, packing winds of 235 kilometers per hour (146 mph). The deadly storm displaced thousands of people. It resulted in severe flooding and significant damage.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers and sisters were killed
407 publishers were displaced
35 homes sustained minor damage
19 homes sustained major damage
35 homes were destroyed
4 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
The Branch Committee has appointed 20 Disaster Relief Committees to coordinate the relief work
Circuit overseers and local elders are assisting our brothers spiritually. Brothers have also arranged for temporary housing, food, and other practical assistance
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We are confident that Jehovah will be a “secure refuge” for our brothers during this stressful time.—Psalm 18:2.