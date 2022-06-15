European Court of Human Rights Rules Lithuania Denied Brother Stanislav Teliatnikov a Civilian Alternative to Military Service

On June 7, 2022, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) released a unanimous judgment against Lithuania in a case involving Brother Stanislav Teliatnikov, who conscientiously objected to military service. The ECHR held that the right to conscientious objection is guaranteed by Article 9 (freedom of thought, conscience, and religion) of the European Convention on Human Rights. Thus, Lithuania was found in violation of the Convention and was ordered to pay Stanislav a total of 3,000 euros ($3,196 U.S.).

Almost all of the member states of the Council of Europe have implemented an alternative civilian service (ACS) program where applicable. When called up for compulsory military service, Stanislav requested ACS in harmony with the European standard. However, Lithuania does not have such a provision. In the ECHR’s judgment against Lithuania, as well as in similar judgments against Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, the ECHR reiterated that all of the member states of the Council of Europe need to offer an alternative to military service that is nonpunitive, nondiscriminatory, and truly civilian.

Armenia has since instituted a successful ACS program. Young men who conscientiously object to military service can instead be assigned to work in constructive forms of public service.

We hope Lithuania will likewise comply with the ECHR’s direction to provide ACS for the mutual benefit of our brothers and their local communities. In the meantime, we know Jehovah will continue to provide our brothers in Lithuania the guidance and support they need.—Lamentations 3:25.