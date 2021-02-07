Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Kisi

On February 7, 2021, the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures was released in the Kisi language. This was the culmination of a year and a half of translation work.

Brother Joseph Mensah, a member of the Liberia Branch Committee, released the Bible in a prerecorded program.

Printed Bibles were shipped from the Central Europe branch to Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. They were distributed in harmony with COVID-19 safety guidelines to the approximately 1,200 publishers who speak Kisi.

A team of three translators worked on the project. One of the translators relates: “Kisi-speaking brothers will enjoy reading this Bible because it is easy to understand. It will help Kisi people to embrace the truth.”

Another translator says: “This Bible is a special gift from Jehovah, wrapped with love for me and all who speak the Kisi language.”

We are confident that this release will help our brothers continue to be hearers and doers of God’s word.—James 1:22.