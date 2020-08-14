AUGUST 14, 2020
LEBANON
Massive Explosion in Beirut, Lebanon
A large explosion demolished a port in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on August 4, 2020. The deadly blast injured thousands and caused untold damage. Several homes of our brothers and sisters were damaged. Unfortunately, a few of our brothers and sisters suffered serious injuries, but none of them were killed in the blast.
We know that our generous God will continue to give any needed assistance to his worshippers.—2 Samuel 22:3.