On November 30, 2018, the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Justice registered an office for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the city of Osh, the second-largest city in Kyrgyzstan.

While our brothers have enjoyed national registration in Kyrgyzstan since 1998, after a new law on religion came into force in 2008, local authorities have routinely denied our brothers registration in cities in the southern region of the country, where Osh is located. As a result, city authorities have often viewed our brothers’ Christian meetings and public ministry as illegal. On occasion, the police have raided private homes or rented facilities where our brothers were gathering for worship.

We rejoice that this positive development will help further establish the right for Witnesses in Kyrgyzstan to meet freely for worship and peacefully share the Bible’s message with others.—1 Timothy 2:1-4.