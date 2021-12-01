Court in Kyrgyzstan Attempts to Ban 13 Publications of Jehovah’s Witnesses

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the Pervomayskiy District Court in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, will rule on whether 13 of our publications should be declared extremist. The case documentation reveals that the plan is to follow Russia’s model and ban more than just literature. For example, a letter from Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security to the Prosecutor General directs that “a prohibition of this religious organization’s materials be initiated and a possible ban on its activity in the Kyrgyz Republic be considered.”