New Theocratic School Facility Dedicated in Kenya

A new Bible school facility was dedicated in Eldoret, Kenya, on November 9, 2019. Brother Bengt Olsson, a member of the Kenya Branch Committee, gave the dedication talk before a crowd of 1,199, including some 500 special full-time servants who had traveled from various parts of the country to attend. The 433-square-meter facility (4,660 sq ft) will host classes for the School for Kingdom Evangelizers (SKE) and the School for Circuit Overseers and Their Wives. At least four SKE classes are expected to graduate annually from the facility.

The school facility is composed of converted branch-owned buildings. A former missionary home was renovated to hold the school’s laundry, kitchen, and dining area. A Kingdom Hall was converted into the classroom space. The work began on April 1, 2019, and was largely completed by September 9.

Commenting on the school’s significance, Brother Olsson states: “The territory in East Africa has tremendous potential for growth. We are certain that the training provided to the students in the schools will play an important role in caring for future increase, as people stream to the mountain of Jehovah.”—Micah 4:1.