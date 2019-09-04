Jehovah’s Witnesses Release Luo-Language New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Kenya

Jehovah’s Witnesses released the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in the Luo language at a regional convention in Kisumu, Kenya, on August 30, 2019. Brother Remy Pringle, a member of the Kenya Branch Committee, released the Bible on the first day of the convention. A total of 2,481, including those tied in at two other conventions, were in attendance.

The translation work took about three years to complete. One member of the translation team said: “It will have a huge impact on brothers and sisters who have yearned to see the complete New World Translation in Luo. Most families in our congregations could not afford the complete Bible for everyone in their household, and so it will be a blessing for each to have a copy. Also, the modern language used in this translation will make personal and family study more faith strengthening.”

The New World Translation has been translated, in whole or in part, into 184 languages, including 25 complete revisions based on the 2013 edition. We are sure that this release will assist the approximately 1,800 Luo-speaking publishers in the Kenya branch territory to continue drawing close to Jehovah. It will also help in the efforts to preach effectively to the over 5 million people who speak Luo.—Matthew 24:14.