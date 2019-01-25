On January 15, 2019, at least 21 people were killed in an attack on a hotel and office complex in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Kenya branch reports that no publishers were killed or injured in the attack, which took place some seven kilometers (four mi) from the branch office. More than ten brothers and sisters are employed at the Dusit complex, the location of the siege. At the time of the attack, seven were not at work; the rest were safely evacuated. Among those evacuated were one brother and one sister who hid for 12 hours during the siege.

Local elders, as well as circuit overseers, are providing spiritual assistance to the publishers affected by this tragedy. We pray that Jehovah continues to comfort our brothers during this difficult time.—2 Corinthians 1:3, 4.