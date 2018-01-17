The president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, pardoned Teymur Akhmedov, and he was released from custody on April 4, 2018. Earlier, on March 27, 2018, authorities permitted Brother Akhmedov to receive urgent surgical care in a hospital in Almaty, where he is currently recuperating.

Brother Akhmedov, 62, has been in prison since January 18, 2017, for merely practicing his faith. He is glad to finally be reunited with his family.

We all rejoice that Jehovah rescued his loyal servant.—2 Samuel 22:2.