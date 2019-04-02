Jehovah’s Witnesses Host Open Houses in Kazakhstan

From May 11 to November 10, 2018, Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kazakhstan invited their neighbors to seven open houses, which they held in select cities throughout the country. These events provided an opportunity for government officials, journalists, and academics, along with the public, to learn about Jehovah’s Witnesses. In total, over 1,500 people attended.

Locations of open houses: (1) Öskemen, (2) Qaraghandy, (3) Qostanay, (4) Semey, (5) Shymkent, (6) Taldyqorghan, and (7) Taraz.

The open houses were hosted at Kingdom Halls in the cities of Öskemen, Qaraghandy, Qostanay, Semey, Shymkent, Taldyqorghan, and Taraz. Attendees enjoyed displays detailing the history of our activities in Kazakhstan, which began as far back as 1892. Displays also highlighted more modern achievements, such as the release of the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Kazakh in 2014.

Brother Bekzat Smagulov, who works with the Legal Department and Public Information Desk at the Kazakhstan branch, comments on the benefits: “These open-house events were well-received by our neighbors and helped them gain an accurate picture of who we are. Among the notable visitors were officials from the Department of Religious Affairs and journalists from the Kazakhstan-Öskemen news outlet, the Rudnyi Altai newspaper, and the Semei Vesti newspaper.”

At the open house in Taldyqorghan, the administrative center of the Almaty region, the brothers welcomed the head of the Regional Department of Religious Affairs and two other officials from the department. Also in attendance was the editor-in-chief of the Zhetysu Dialog newspaper, who later published an article based on interviews with some of the volunteers at the event.

Additionally, our brothers and sisters distributed over 560 copies of the New World Translation in both Kazakh and Russian, the principal languages of Kazakhstan. We appreciate the positive results of these arrangements, which bring praise to Jehovah and allow our neighbors to see our “fine works.”—Matthew 5:16.