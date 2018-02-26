On Tuesday, September 4, 2018, western Japan suffered the effects of what is being reported as the most powerful typhoon to hit the country in over two decades. Authorities ordered a massive evacuation, and as anticipated, the deadly typhoon caused widespread damage.

The Japan branch has confirmed that no Jehovah’s Witnesses died. However, at least 15 brothers and sisters were injured, and at least 538 homes were damaged. Initial assessments also indicate that 44 Kingdom Halls have been damaged.

The Osaka and Sakai Disaster Relief Committees are collaborating to care for the relief work, which will include repairing the damaged homes as well as the important work of shepherding.

We are thankful that Jehovah is aware of the difficulties our fellow worshippers are facing and is giving them support by means of the brotherhood.—Psalm 34:19.