A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Hokkaido, the northern island of Japan, on September 6, 2018. The earthquake killed 41 people and caused massive power outages, limiting public transportation and communications on the island.

The branch office in Japan reports that although none of our brothers or sisters were killed, seven were injured in the earthquake. A total of 100 homes of Witnesses and 4 Kingdom Halls were damaged.

Soon after the earthquake, under the direction of the branch office, publishers supplied our brothers in the affected areas with food, water, and other necessities. A Disaster Relief Committee was formed to organize the long-term relief efforts.

We pray that Jehovah will continue to give our brothers and sisters affected by this earthquake peace of mind and heart.—Philippians 4:6, 7.