Typhoon Hagibis, Latest Storm to Strike Japan

Typhoon Hagibis roared through Japan from October 12 to 13, 2019, killing at least 77 people and causing massive flooding. Tens of thousands of homes were without power or running water. Japanese officials continue to search for the missing. The typhoon is being called the most powerful storm to hit Japan since 1958, dropping more than 889 millimeters (35 in.) of rain in some places.

All of our brothers have been accounted for and none were killed in the storm. However, ten of them suffered minor injuries. Additionally, more than 1,200 homes of our brothers were damaged. A total of 23 Kingdom Halls were damaged, 3 of which are currently unusable because of flooding or power outages. The Assembly Hall in Tochigi received minor damage.

Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs) have been formed in Fukushima and Nagano prefectures. Other DRCs may be formed as the scope of the damage becomes clearer. Food and water are being provided to the affected brothers. Circuit overseers in these areas have been assigned to provide spiritual comfort and encouragement.

We are confident that Jehovah continues to be a refuge for our brothers during this difficult trial.—Psalm 142:5.