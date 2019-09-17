Typhoon Faxai Strikes Japan

On September 9, 2019, powerful Typhoon Faxai made landfall near Tokyo, Japan. The typhoon packed winds of up to 180 kilometers per hour (approx. 112 mph) and left 580,000 homes without electricity. At least 3 people were killed.

The Japan branch office reports that no publishers were killed but seven of our brothers and sisters suffered injuries. Initial assessments indicate that the storm damaged 895 homes of our brothers, 28 Kingdom Halls, and one Assembly Hall located in Chiba.

The branch continues to assess Typhoon Faxai’s impact on our brothers. We pray that Jehovah, “the God who supplies endurance and comfort,” will continue to support our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster.—Romans 15:5.