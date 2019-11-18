Typhoon Bualoi, Latest to Pummel Japan

On October 25 and 26, 2019, Typhoon Bualoi battered the eastern coast of Japan. Notably, Bualoi is the third in a series of typhoons that have struck eastern Japan since September, following typhoons Faxai and Hagibis. This latest typhoon caused rivers to overflow their banks, resulting in heavy regional flooding. At least 81 homes of our brothers sustained damage. There are no reports of fatalities among our brothers; however, one sister was injured. The brothers and sisters in Chiba Prefecture have suffered as a result of all three typhoons.

Three Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs) in the affected area were already spearheading the relief efforts in connection with typhoons Faxai and Hagibis. These DRCs are now also caring for those affected by Bualoi. The Japan branch is assisting the DRCs to care for the immediate needs of our brothers, such as providing assistance for cleaning, disinfecting, and repairing homes. Circuit overseers are coordinating efforts to encourage the brothers and sisters.

During this difficult time, we pray for our brothers in Japan, confident that Jehovah cares for his worshippers who are “crushed in spirit” by this series of natural disasters.—Psalm 34:18.