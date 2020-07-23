Torrential Rain and Flooding Cause Destruction in Southern Japan

Record amounts of heavy rainfall in early July 2020 have caused flooding and landslides in Kyushu, Japan. The disaster has especially affected our brothers and sisters in the cities of Minamata and Hitoyoshi in the Kumamoto Prefecture and the city of Omuta in the Fukuoka Prefecture. None of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been killed, but one brother and one sister suffered minor injuries. Additionally, flooding damaged 48 of our brothers’ homes and two Kingdom Halls. Another two Kingdom Halls were damaged by landslides.

The Kyushu/Okinawa Disaster Relief Committee, which the Japan branch appointed to care for COVID-19 relief efforts, is now organizing essential relief work related to the flooding. Local Design/Construction representatives and the circuit overseers in the region are assisting with urgent relief aid.

We pray that Jehovah, “the God who supplies endurance and comfort,” will continue to support our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster.—Romans 15:5.