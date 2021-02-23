FEBRUARY 23, 2021
JAPAN
Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Rocks Northeastern Japan
Location
Northeastern Japan, primarily the Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures
Disaster
The magnitude 7.3 earthquake caused blackouts and water outages in some areas. The destruction hit many of the same areas devastated by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake in 2011
Effect on our brothers and sisters
11 publishers were injured
Many brothers temporarily lost power or water
Property damage
10 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
205 homes sustained minor damage
13 homes sustained heavy damage
Relief efforts
Circuit overseers and congregation elders in the affected areas are providing spiritual support to the publishers in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols
Local Design/Construction field representatives and Local Design/Construction volunteers are investigating the extent of the damage to each Kingdom Hall and home
We pray that Jehovah continues to strengthen those who were affected by this earthquake.—Philippians 4:13.