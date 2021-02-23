Skip to content

Landslide in Fukushima prefecture after an earthquake hit northeastern Japan

FEBRUARY 23, 2021
JAPAN

Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Rocks Northeastern Japan

Location

Northeastern Japan, primarily the Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures

Disaster

  • The magnitude 7.3 earthquake caused blackouts and water outages in some areas. The destruction hit many of the same areas devastated by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake in 2011

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • 11 publishers were injured

  • Many brothers temporarily lost power or water

Property damage

  • 10 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

  • 205 homes sustained minor damage

  • 13 homes sustained heavy damage

Relief efforts

  • Circuit overseers and congregation elders in the affected areas are providing spiritual support to the publishers in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols

  • Local Design/Construction field representatives and Local Design/Construction volunteers are investigating the extent of the damage to each Kingdom Hall and home

We pray that Jehovah continues to strengthen those who were affected by this earthquake.—Philippians 4:13.

 

