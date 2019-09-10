Flooding in Japan

On August 28, 2019, heavy rainfall in the Kyushu region of Japan caused widespread flooding. Overflowing rivers and the potential for landslides led to evacuation orders for over 800,000 people. The Japan branch reports that 82 publishers were displaced. According to the latest report, a total of 40 homes of our brothers were damaged and one Kingdom Hall sustained minor damage.

The branch has established a Disaster Relief Committee to care for the affected publishers. Circuit overseers, along with local elders and publishers, are caring for the immediate spiritual and physical needs of our brothers. We are grateful that love is moving so many to respond to the needs of our fellow believers.—2 Corinthians 8:4.