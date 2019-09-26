I came to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses during my studies on conscientious objection in Italy, and I was quite impressed by their lifestyle. Although I am a Buddhist, I respect them for the strength of their faith—a faith that allowed their many martyrs under Nazism not to fail in their religious convictions and even to sacrifice themselves so as not to renounce their religion.

Luigi Berzano

(Sociologist, full professor, University of Turin; editor of the Annual Review of the Sociology of Religion)

It took too long for the Nazi persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses to be recognized and honored, despite the testimony of survivors and reliable historical documentation. Finally, the great testimony of faith and civil values of the more than 25,000 Witnesses persecuted in Germany has passed the wall of silence. . . . What happened to the Witnesses was, and remains, a unique testimony, totally religious, and therefore, even more rich and noble than that of all the other victims.

Giorgio Bouchard

(Former president of the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy)

While the ministers of the “big churches” (Lutheran and Catholic) marched with strict discipline alongside the German troops up to Stalingrad [Volgograd], hundreds of Jehovah’s Witnesses died in prisons and concentration camps as martyrs to freedom of conscience. . . . No church has ever paid a blood tribute proportionately as high as Jehovah’s Witnesses did. . . . This harsh experience, however, has strengthened the movement, which presents itself to the judgment of history (and we believe, to the judgment of God) as the only Christian church that was opposed en masse to the idols of the Third Reich.

Giuseppina Celloni

(Psychologist and psychotherapist, Trieste)

For a long time, the persecution against this religious group under the Nazi-Fascist regime has been disregarded. This identification plaque, posted at a historically significant site, honors the thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses who have had courage, loyalty, and faith in the noble Christian principles for the purpose of living in peace. . . . The Jehovah’s Witnesses who survived managed to overcome the trauma by pursuing the purpose of living in peace and exercising strong faith in a future “new day,” in which such suffering will no longer exist and no man will have to ask himself, ‘Why?’

Maurizio Costanzo

(Journalist and television presenter, Rome)

We cannot forget the thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from various European countries who were sent to concentration camps. Among these, 1,500 lost their lives. On the other hand, it is not surprising that Jehovah’s Witnesses under Nazi-Fascism were persecuted, not for reasons of race, but for showing faith, peace, and political neutrality—things that were still considered unwelcome. It is an important page in the history of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and it is therefore right to remember it with the highest of honors.

Annamaria Fiorillo

(Deputy public prosecutor at the Milan Juvenile Court)

It is important to remember that Jehovah’s Witnesses posed a danger to Nazism because of their view of the world, based on respect for the sacredness of life—undermining the plan of world domination based on the principle of supremacy of the Aryan race. . . . Jehovah’s Witnesses, conscientious objectors who, at the cost of their lives, refused to renounce their faith—were not just martyrs of a religion. Today, as back then, they can be defined as courageous champions of nonviolence and champions of peace. They represent a glorious example of human greatness and a hope for future generations.

Anna Foa

(Professor of Modern History, La Sapienza University, Rome)

It was not until the 1990s that historiography began looking into the “purple triangles” and remembering their persecution. In explanation, this lack of both knowledge and memory is largely due to the fact that, in postwar East Germany, Jehovah’s Witnesses continued to be persecuted. Accused of being enemies of socialism, agents of American imperialism, and spies, they were imprisoned again—4,000 of them were sentenced to prison and 1,000 were imprisoned without trial. Only after 1989 and the reunification of Germany did their story reemerge from oblivion and their persecution receive recognition. This persecution included not only men but, as historian Adriana Lotto points out, also women who were mostly imprisoned in order to prevent them from influencing their children and pushing them to pacifism. At the beginning, in 1933, they represented (second only to Communist women) the most numerous group in the camps, in particular, in the women’s camp of Ravensbrück. There they distinguished themselves for their resistance, by refusing to perform jobs related to the army and to war (like sewing military uniforms or supplying vegetables to the SS), and faced heavy punishment and, in some cases, even the death sentence.

Maria Fausta Maternini

(Full professor of Comparative Law of Religions, University of Trieste)

I participated with great interest in the poignant and touching ceremony at the Risiera di San Sabba, which emphasized the value of the testimony of Jehovah’s Witnesses who, in order not to renounce their faith, preferred to face death. . . . Today, as in years past, the ongoing mission of Jehovah’s Witnesses contributes actively to the dissemination of values that are a prerequisite for peaceful and harmonious coexistence. I thank you for the invitation to attend the ceremony, and I express my appreciation for the incisive testimony that was given by Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Marzio Pontone

(Lawyer, Turin)

I fought for 25 years in the courtrooms of the Italian military and civil tribunals for the “freedom of religious thought” for Witnesses. I can affirm, without a shadow of a doubt, that they have three fundamental characteristics. They are: (1) absolutely consistent, (2) loyal, and (3) unwavering in following and respecting what, for them, are the dictates of Jehovah. Some Witnesses have even sacrificed their lives in order not to renounce their faith—the “purple triangles” are a demonstration of this. I don’t think I exaggerate when I say that some Witnesses have been true “martyrs for the faith.” I can only speak well of Jehovah’s Witnesses because I believe they are worthy of respect even by those who, like me, have another religion (Catholic).

Guido Raimondi

(Former president of the European Court of Human Rights)

I am very grateful to the organizers of this important ceremony, which recalls the persecution and torture of thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses who were victims of Nazi barbarism. We owe it also to their sacrifice that there was the powerful push in civil society that gave birth to the European project and also the European Court of Human Rights. . . . To them goes our emotional remembrance and our gratitude as European citizens.