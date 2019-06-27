Doctors at Two Major Medical Conferences in Italy Show Interest in Transfusion-Alternative Strategies

Medical professionals visit our booth at the SIAARTI conference in Palermo

Many doctors have expressed appreciation for the worldwide network that our organization has established to provide information about medical and surgical treatment strategies to avoid blood transfusion. Hospital Information Services (Italy), located at the branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Rome, is part of this worldwide network. Late last year, representatives of Hospital Information Services (Italy) and local Hospital Liaison Committee members staffed an information booth at the National Congress of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation, and Intensive Care (SIAARTI), which was held from October 10 to 13, 2018, in Palermo, Sicily. Immediately after that conference, the brothers were also exhibitors at the Joint Congress of the Scientific Societies of Surgery hosted at the Rome “La Nuvola” Convention Center.

Such conferences are opportunities to provide up-to-date information related to bloodless medicine to many interested medical professionals at one time. The conference in Palermo was attended by 2,800 anesthesiologists. The conference in Rome, considered the largest surgical conference ever held in Italy, was attended by 3,500 surgeons. Representatives from a variety of respected medical institutions also attended. This included members from all of the Italian associations of surgeons and from the Italy Chapter of the American College of Surgeons. Several national institutions, such as the Ministry of Health, backed the event.

Anesthesiologist Vincenzo Scuderi, from the Policlinico Hospital of Catania in Sicily, visited our booth at the Palermo event. On January 18, 2019, he performed emergency treatment on a Witness patient affected by an aortic dissection. He was able to complete the highly complex procedure without using blood. Dr. Scuderi explains: “[Your booth] at the SIAARTI 2018 Congress was instrumental. The presentation kit really was of great assistance.”

Currently, over 5,000 doctors in Italy have agreed to treat patients who are Jehovah’s Witnesses with safe and effective medical and surgical techniques that do not require the use of blood transfusions. Every year in Italy, an average of 16,000 Witness patients are treated in this way.