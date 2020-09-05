Italy Branch Relocation Progresses Despite Obstacles

Despite economic and health crises, the relocation of the Italy branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses to the city of Bologna is progressing. On September 5, 2020, the project reached a milestone when the first residential building was completed. The new branch is projected to be completed by the end of 2023.

A Construction Project Committee (CPC) of five brothers oversees the work related to the new branch. An outside development company was hired for the design and construction of this residential building, which began its work in September 2018.

In 2019, a serious economic crisis hit many local companies. This forced the developer to pause and reorganize. Thankfully, structural work on the residence building was already complete, minimizing the length of the interruption.

The interior of a residence

At the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic struck northern Italy, including Bologna. Local and national authorities suspended many activities in the city, including construction projects. However, after one month, the authorities lifted some restrictions and the work could continue in accord with health guidelines and our organization’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

Brother Paolo Comparato, a member of the CPC, relates: “We thank Jehovah for this exciting development. Without his spirit, we would not have been able to overcome all the challenges that came our way.”

Mrs. Cristina Dallacasa, the chairman of the development company responsible for the construction, comments: “We are pleased that Jehovah’s Witnesses chose us to build one of their most important buildings in Italy. Together we are working as a team, and this has allowed us to overcome all the challenges presented during the construction. Jehovah’s Witnesses show a lot of care for their projects, especially for the safety of the people working on-site.” She concludes: “Above all, I am glad to have discovered a group of honest and reliable people. In this period of social and economic crises, this is very meaningful.”

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to support this project so that it brings honor to his name.—Psalm 127:1.