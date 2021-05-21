Conflict in Israel and Palestinian Territories

A Disaster Relief Committee is coordinating relief efforts and is working with circuit overseers and local elders to provide practical assistance

The circuit overseers are also working with the elders to provide spiritual support to the publishers

All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols

Because spiritual events are now being held virtually, congregation meetings have continued uninterrupted. On May 15, brothers and sisters were able to view a livestream of their circuit assembly using JW Stream–Studio. The afternoon program was interrupted three times by alarms, which were sounded by the authorities. These alarms gave the brothers time to temporarily shelter in a suitable location for protection, such as a staircase or bomb shelter. Despite the conflict, a total of 804 publishers connected to the assembly in Hebrew. Additionally, 297 publishers connected to their assembly in Tagalog. On May 22, the five Arabic-speaking congregations in Israel and in the Palestinian territories are scheduled to hold their circuit assembly.

Our brothers and sisters affected by this challenging situation continue to trust in Jehovah and make him their refuge.—Psalm 91:1, 2, 5.