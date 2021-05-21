MAY 21, 2021
ISRAEL
Conflict in Israel and Palestinian Territories
Location
Israel and Palestinian Territories
Disaster
On May 10, 2021, an armed conflict erupted in Israel and the Palestinian territories, which has led to numerous casualties
Violent unrest has led to private and public property damage in Israeli towns with intermingled Jewish and Arab populations
Effect on our brothers and sisters
None of the more than 2,000 publishers located in Israel and the Palestinian territories have suffered injuries
73 publishers were displaced, including 15 special full-time servants in the field. 13 Bethelites needed to temporarily share apartments equipped with a bomb shelter
Property damage
6 homes sustained minor damage
Relief efforts
A Disaster Relief Committee is coordinating relief efforts and is working with circuit overseers and local elders to provide practical assistance
The circuit overseers are also working with the elders to provide spiritual support to the publishers
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols
Because spiritual events are now being held virtually, congregation meetings have continued uninterrupted. On May 15, brothers and sisters were able to view a livestream of their circuit assembly using JW Stream–Studio. The afternoon program was interrupted three times by alarms, which were sounded by the authorities. These alarms gave the brothers time to temporarily shelter in a suitable location for protection, such as a staircase or bomb shelter. Despite the conflict, a total of 804 publishers connected to the assembly in Hebrew. Additionally, 297 publishers connected to their assembly in Tagalog. On May 22, the five Arabic-speaking congregations in Israel and in the Palestinian territories are scheduled to hold their circuit assembly.
Our brothers and sisters affected by this challenging situation continue to trust in Jehovah and make him their refuge.—Psalm 91:1, 2, 5.