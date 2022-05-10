Complete New World Translation Released in Modern Hebrew

Recently, all Hebrew-speaking congregations in the Israel branch territory were informed that the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in modern Hebrew would be available for download in digital formats starting on May 2, 2022. Printed copies will be available in September 2022.

This edition combines the translation of the Hebrew Scriptures released in 2020 with a revised translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures. This is the first time the complete New World Translation is available in modern Hebrew in one volume. The rendering of the Hebrew Scriptures into modern Hebrew gives readers insight into the meaning of the ancient, inspired text, which is now difficult for most readers to understand.

A member of the translation team noted: “Bible translations in modern Hebrew, especially of the Hebrew Scriptures, are not so readily available to our readers. Thus, we are thrilled to receive the complete New World Translation with its many beautiful features, especially its numerous marginal references, which will greatly enhance our Bible understanding.”

“We thank Jehovah for this gift,” said another member of the translation team. “For Jehovah’s Witnesses and all other Hebrew-speaking people, this will make it easier to develop a close, warm relationship with our heavenly Father.”—James 4:8.