At the end of July and the beginning of August, a series of earthquakes and aftershocks struck the island of Lombok, Indonesia, claiming the lives of at least 436 people and displacing about 350,000. One of the earthquakes, a magnitude 7.0, flattened buildings and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

Reports from our branch office in Jakarta indicate that there have been no injuries or deaths among our brothers, although some publishers’ homes were damaged. Additionally, the facility used for meetings by the 40 publishers who make up the only congregation on the island was damaged. Two representatives from the branch office traveled to the affected area to evaluate any existing need for relief aid and to provide comfort.

Our prayers continue to be with our brothers during this difficult time, knowing that Jehovah is able to ‘comfort them in all their trials.’—2 Corinthians 1:4.