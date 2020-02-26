Provincial Board of Education Respects Conscientious Stand of Two Witness Teenagers

On January 22, 2020, the Provincial Board of Education in Indonesia ordered that two teenage Jehovah’s Witnesses, Daniel Hutabarat and Wilhinson Sihotang, be immediately reinstated in school. The two young brothers had been expelled on November 29, 2019, for conscientiously refusing to salute the flag and sing the national anthem. On January 23, 2020, they resumed their studies.

After reviewing the situation, the Provincial Board of Education concluded that our brothers respected the school authorities and the national government. They simply did not want to participate in any activity that would violate their Bible-trained consciences. Brother Yoga Sulistiono, who coordinates the efforts of the Public Information Desk in Indonesia, states: “Jehovah’s Witnesses in Indonesia are grateful for this positive outcome and thankful to those in authority who respect our freedom of religion.”

Ultimately, we thank Jehovah, our Grand Instructor, for this favorable decision.—Isaiah 30:20.