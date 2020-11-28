Jehovah’s Witnesses Release the Complete New World Translation in Four Indigenous Languages of Indonesia

On November 28, 2020, the complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures was released in printed and electronic format in four indigenous languages of Indonesia: Batak Karo, Batak Toba, Javanese, and Nias. Brother Geoffrey Jackson, a member of the Governing Body, released the Bibles in a special prerecorded program streamed to all congregations on the many islands of Indonesia. Some 41,265 were tied in. During the program, Brother Jackson also announced that the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in the Sunda language will soon be released digitally.

The Bible translations are the result of the tireless efforts of translators who worked on these projects for more than three and a half years. More than 100 million people speak at least one of the four indigenous languages of the newly released translations. Additionally, over 2,600 publishers use these languages in the ministry and during congregation meetings.

Today’s readers are often unfamiliar with the archaic spelling and language commonly used in the previously available translations of the Bible. One translator states: “Having this modern, complete New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures convinces me even more that Jehovah God wants everyone to hear his Word in a language that is easy to understand and touches the heart.”

Daniel Purnomo, a member of the Indonesia Branch Committee, expresses: “We are living in difficult times, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our dear brothers and sisters in these language fields greatly appreciate this spiritual gift at the right time.”

We are grateful that Jehovah has made the precious gift of his Word accessible to even more people. It is our hope that many more who speak these indigenous languages will be able to benefit from the Bible’s teachings.—James 1:17.