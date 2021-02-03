FEBRUARY 3, 2021
INDONESIA
Extensive Flooding in Indonesia
Location
South Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, and North Moluccas
Disaster
In mid-January 2021, severe flooding and landslides caused widespread damage and displacement
Effect on our brothers and sisters
About 90 publishers had to evacuate temporarily
Property damage
3 homes sustained minor damage
Relief efforts
Congregation elders responded quickly to assist the publishers with the evacuation. The elders also arranged for temporary shelter, food, and other necessities
The local congregation publishers are helping to clean and repair the damaged homes
Circuit overseers are providing spiritual support and comfort to the affected publishers
All relief efforts are in harmony with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We are grateful to Jehovah for providing our loving brotherhood to help in “times of distress.”—Proverbs 17:17.