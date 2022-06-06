Books of Matthew and Mark Released in Indonesian Sign Language

On May 29, 2022, Brother Daniel Purnomo, a member of the Indonesia Branch Committee, released the Bible books of Matthew and Mark in Indonesian Sign Language. The digital Bible books were released during a prerecorded program, which was streamed to an audience of 2,127.

The Indonesian Sign Language remote translation office located in Jakarta

Jehovah’s Witnesses established their first sign-language congregation in Indonesia on September 14, 2007, in the city of Jambi, Sumatra. Then in 2011, Jehovah’s Witnesses translated three publications into Indonesian Sign Language: Would You Like to Know the Truth?, Listen to God and Live Forever, and You Can Be God’s Friend! In 2011, the first sign-language circuit in the country was formed, which covered some 3,000 kilometers (1,800 mi). In 2015, a remote translation office was formed to care for the increasing need for publications in Indonesian Sign Language. Today, in Indonesia, there are 12 sign-language congregations, as well as 28 groups and pregroups.

The books of Matthew and Mark are the first Bible books translated into Indonesian Sign Language. During the release talk, Brother Purnomo noted: “The concept and demonstration of the signs in this translation are excellent, they are expressive and full of emotion, and they will help you better imagine the characters in the Bible.”

One of the translators said: “This translation will help me learn more about Jesus, as if I were speaking with him intimately.”

Our prayer is that this new translation will help those who use Indonesian Sign Language continue to view God’s Word as a ‘lamp to their feet, and a light for their path.’—Psalm 119:105.