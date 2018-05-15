Heavy monsoon rains in Kerala, India, triggered some 25 landslides, killing at least 75 people. According to the India Meteorological Department, the current southwest monsoon has produced some of the heaviest rains in the area’s history.

We are saddened to hear from our India branch office that, due to landslides, a Witness couple in their 60s and a Bible student lost their lives and two Bible students suffered serious injuries and are recuperating in the hospital. Additionally, a 17-year-old brother drowned while trying to save his neighbor.

A local Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) was formed to assess the damage and organize the relief effort. Some Kingdom Halls have been designated to serve as relief centers. Preliminary reports regarding our brothers’ homes indicate that at least 46 have been damaged or destroyed. Some 85 families (475 publishers) have been temporarily relocated to the homes of brothers or relatives. It is reported that some Kingdom Halls have been partially submerged in the flood waters. The DRC remains on alert as heavy rains have been forecast for the coming days.

Representatives from the branch office, along with a local circuit overseer and congregation elders, visited our brothers and sisters to provide comfort and Scriptural encouragement.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this devastating monsoon. We look forward to the time when all such natural disasters and the resulting pain, will be no more.—Revelation 21:3, 4.