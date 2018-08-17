On November 16, 2018, Cyclone Gaja devastated the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. At least 46 individuals were killed, an estimated 250,000 were displaced, and over 85,000 homes were damaged or destroyed.

The home of one of our brothers in Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu, that was damaged by a fallen tree.

The India branch office reports that none of our brothers and sisters were injured or killed by the storm. However, 38 homes of our brothers and 2 Kingdom Halls were damaged. The branch established a Disaster Relief Committee to organize the relief work, including the distribution of food and water to affected publishers.

We pray that our brothers and sisters in India affected by Cyclone Gaja will be comforted by Jehovah through the loving oversight of the elders.—1 Peter 5:2.