Tamil New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Roman Script Released in India

Tamil is spoken by an estimated 85 million people worldwide

Over 20,500 publishers serve in 334 Tamil-language congregations and 32 groups

5 translators worked 6 months to complete the project

The New World Translation in Tamil script was released in September 2016. It has been a great blessing to the Tamil-speaking field worldwide. But some Tamil speakers have difficulty reading Tamil script and prefer the Roman script.

Regarding her personal study of the Bible, one translator explains: “I struggled to read the Tamil script and had to rely on the English-language translation. This new version will help me tremendously.”

We are certain that this Bible translation will help many brothers and sisters to read God’s Word “in an undertone” and find joy and success in their life and ministry.—Joshua 1:8.