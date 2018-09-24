On Saturday, October 6, 2018, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the northern region of Haiti, killing 17 and injuring over 300.

No deaths have been reported among the brothers; however, two publishers sustained minor injuries. Initial reports from the circuit overseers indicate that 44 homes and 4 Kingdom Halls have been damaged. In the city of Port-de-Paix, about 50 of our brothers and their immediate family members have been displaced because the safety of their homes has been compromised. These families are being cared for by their local congregation. A member of the Haiti Branch Committee along with two brothers working with the Local Design/Construction Department visited the affected area to assess the damage and to provide encouragement. A Disaster Relief Committee has been established to organize necessary relief aid.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our brothers in Haiti. We are grateful that our loving heavenly Father has promised to comfort his faithful servants by means of his loyal love.—Psalm 119:76.