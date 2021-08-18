A Powerful Earthquake Hits Haiti

A Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) is coordinating the relief efforts. The DRC is working with the 2 circuit overseers in the affected area as well as the local elders to provide practical assistance and shepherding

The DRC is coordinating the distribution of humanitarian supplies, such as blankets, clothing, food, medicine, tarps, and water. They have also arranged for the injured brothers and sisters to receive medical attention

All relief efforts are in accord with COVID-19 safety guidelines

Despite the challenging situation, most of the congregations in the affected area were able to hold their weekend meeting via videoconference on Sunday, August 15. Also, the brothers and sisters were able to watch the Sunday morning program of the “Powerful by Faith!” Convention.

We are saddened by the tragic loss of our three sisters. We pray for our brothers and sisters who are grieving or suffering physically and emotionally as a result of this earthquake. We know that Jehovah sees their pain and will continue to be their refuge and strength during this time of distress.—Psalm 46:1, 2.