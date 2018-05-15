On Sunday, June 3, 2018, Guatemala’s Volcan de Fuego, or “volcano of fire,“ erupted, spewing a river of molten lava and sending plumes of smoke nearly six miles (9 km) high. There are at least ten congregations in the affected region. Thankfully, none of our brothers and sisters have been harmed, although eight have been evacuated as a preventative safety measure. In the spirit of 2 Corinthians 8:14, 15, neighboring circuits have offered supplies, shelter, and transportation.