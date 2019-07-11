Athens, Greece—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Local Experience: A travel agent stated: “I’ve worked my whole life as a travel agent, and I have never seen anywhere in the world such a good way to organize and manage travelers. I watched you yesterday, and I could not believe it! You organized 2,600 people within a few hours in a manner that is better than many professionals. But the most wonderful part is your smile. Believe me, I’ve worked for years in this field, and I can discern when someone smiles ‘professionally’ from when they smile from their heart. And you all smile from your heart.”