JULY 11, 2019
GREECE
Athens, Greece—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: July 5-7, 2019
Location: Athens Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece
Program Languages: Albanian, English, Greek, Greek Sign Language, Romany (southern Greece), Russian
Peak Attendance: 36,873
Total Number Baptized: 406
Number of International Delegates: 6,000
Invited Branches: Albania, Armenia, Australasia, Bulgaria, Central America, Central Europe, Fiji, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, North Macedonia, Turkey, United States
Local Experience: A travel agent stated: “I’ve worked my whole life as a travel agent, and I have never seen anywhere in the world such a good way to organize and manage travelers. I watched you yesterday, and I could not believe it! You organized 2,600 people within a few hours in a manner that is better than many professionals. But the most wonderful part is your smile. Believe me, I’ve worked for years in this field, and I can discern when someone smiles ‘professionally’ from when they smile from their heart. And you all smile from your heart.”
Some of the over 4,000 volunteers preparing the stadium before the convention
Young people welcoming the delegates to Greece
One of the 406 new brothers and sisters getting baptized
Sisters in the Romany section posing for a picture at the convention venue. This was the first international convention in Greece featuring the Romany language
Delegates participating in the ministry with local brothers and sisters
Delegates touring ancient Greek ruins
A Bible drama performed during the evening gathering illustrating the Apostle Paul’s ministry in Greece
Performers demonstrating the popular Syrtaki dance for the delegates
A sister playing the bouzouki, a traditional Greek stringed instrument
Delegates learning Greek vocabulary words
Brother David Splane, a member of the Governing Body, concluding the second day of the convention with a Bible-based discourse translated into Greek
Special full-time servants waving goodbye to the audience on the final day of the convention