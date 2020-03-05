Skip to content

MARCH 5, 2020
GLOBAL NEWS

2019 Coordinators’ Committee Report​—Supporting Our Brothers When Disasters Strike

The 2019 Coordinators’ Committee Report entitled Supporting Our Brothers When Disasters Strike explained how our organization helps the global brotherhood to handle emergencies. The report included information about how our brothers responded after an earthquake and tsunami hit Indonesia and an epidemic of yellow fever broke out in Nigeria. During the current novel coronavirus disease (known as COVID-19) epidemic, the Governing Body will continue to provide direction to the brothers and sisters in affected areas around the world.

Global Emergencies: Supporting Our Brothers When Epidemics and Disasters Strike

