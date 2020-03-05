MARCH 5, 2020
GLOBAL NEWS
2019 Coordinators’ Committee Report—Supporting Our Brothers When Disasters Strike
2019 Coordinators’ Committee Report—Supporting Our Brothers When Disasters Strike
The 2019 Coordinators’ Committee Report entitled Supporting Our Brothers When Disasters Strike explained how our organization helps the global brotherhood to handle emergencies. The report included information about how our brothers responded after an earthquake and tsunami hit Indonesia and an epidemic of yellow fever broke out in Nigeria. During the current novel coronavirus disease (known as COVID-19) epidemic, the Governing Body will continue to provide direction to the brothers and sisters in affected areas around the world.